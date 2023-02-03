42º

Teen hospitalized after East Side drive-by shooting, San Antonio police say

Suspect may have been in black sedan

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Patty Santos, Reporter

Tags: Shooting, East Side, San Antonio, SAPD
SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old is hospitalized after being struck in a drive-by shooting on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Bee Street, near Ervin and Coleman streets, Wednesday night.

Police said the teen was struck twice inside his home, possibly in the hip, after someone shot toward houses in the neighborhood. The intended target is unknown at this time.

The teen was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

Another home and a car were also hit by gunfire, police said.

Officers say the person shooting toward the homes may have been in a black sedan.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.

