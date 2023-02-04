Missing 11-year-old last seen on far West Side found, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – UPDATE 2/3/23 9:50 p.m.: BCSO said the missing girl was found by deputies at a local theater.

(Original)

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen on the far West Side.

Payton Alayah Skinner was last spotted in the 11000 block of Alamo Ranch Parkway before 4:30 p.m. Friday. She was wearing green sweatpants and a hoodie with the word “LIFE” on it.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

The child has a medical condition that requires medication, BCSO said.

Anyone with information is urged to call BCSO at 210-335-600 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.