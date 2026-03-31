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Man sentenced to 55 years in prison for 2023 East Side murder

Ruben Ramirez shot and killed San Juan Melchor in April 2023

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

Bexar County Courthouse. (KSAT)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was sentenced to over half a century of prison time for a 2023 East Side murder, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

A jury sentenced Ruben Ramirez to 55 years in prison for shooting and killing San Juan Melchor.

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In April 2023, Melchor was visiting a home on the East Side of San Antonio when he was confronted by Ramirez, according to the district attorney’s office.

Ramirez fired a fatal gunshot to Melchor’s chest and was arrested more than a year later. He was found to be in illegal possession of a firearm in May 2025.

The district attorney’s office said Ramirez admitted to shooting Melchor but claimed self-defense. The jury dismissed his argument.

This is Ramirez’s third time in prison, according to the district attorney’s office.

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