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Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT

Local News

Bexar County man sentenced to life in prison for continuous sexual abuse of child

John Xavier Garcia was convicted in January 2026

KSAT Digital Staff

Generic courtroom - lightbox. (KSAT)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

John Xavier Garcia was convicted in January 2026 and received a life sentence by 186th District Court Judge Kristina Escalona, according to a news release.

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Escalona also handed down an additional 20-year sentence for indecency with a child by contact, the district attorney’s office said.

The abuse began when the victim was about 9 years old and continued until around age 11, at which point they reported it.

The evidence presented at the trial included the victim’s testimony, counseling records and messages sent by Garcia up to the time of his arrest.

“This sentence reflects the seriousness of these crimes and the lasting impact they have on victims,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales. “We commend the courage it takes to come forward, and our office remains committed to protecting children and holding offenders fully accountable.”

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