Man sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with body found in east Bexar County field, records show

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Christopher Michael Hottell, 36, is facing two felony charges: manslaughter and aggravated assault causes bodily injury for an offense that occurred on July 12, 2023, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on two felony charges in connection with a body found in an east Bexar County field in 2023, according to court records.

Christopher Michael Hottell, 37, received two 10-year sentences for both manslaughter and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury charges, records show.

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Both sentences will be served concurrently.

Hottell’s sentence comes after a witness on an ATV found the body of 29-year-old Alysa Graves on July 23, 2023, near the intersection of North Foster Road and Summer Fest Drive.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a news conference at the scene that Graves faced signs of trauma, specifically minor facial injuries.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Graves died from closed-head injuries.

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