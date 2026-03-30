Man sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with body found in east Bexar County field, records show Christopher Michael Hottell, 37, faced manslaughter and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury charges Christopher Michael Hottell, 36, is facing two felony charges: manslaughter and aggravated assault causes bodily injury for an offense that occurred on July 12, 2023, records show. (Bexar County Jail, Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on two felony charges in connection with a body found in an east Bexar County field in 2023, according to court records.
Christopher Michael Hottell, 37, received two 10-year sentences for both manslaughter and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury charges, records show.
Both sentences will be served concurrently.
Hottell’s sentence comes after a witness on an ATV found the body of 29-year-old Alysa Graves on July 23, 2023, near the intersection of North Foster Road and Summer Fest Drive.
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a news conference at the scene that Graves faced signs of trauma, specifically minor facial injuries.
The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Graves died from closed-head injuries.
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About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
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