Man charged with manslaughter in connection to 2023 woman’s body found, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been charged in connection to the disappearance of a woman who was found dead in a field in east Bexar County last year, according to court records.

Christopher Michael Hottell, 36, faces two felony charges: manslaughter and aggravated assault causing bodily injury.

A person was passing through a field on an ATV on July 23, 2023, near the intersection of North Foster Road and Summer Fest Drive when they found the body of 29-year-old Alysa Graves, authorities said.

At the scene, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said that Graves faced signs of trauma, specifically minor facial injuries.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Graves died from closed head injuries. The manner of death was undetermined.

Hottell is also being charged with continuous violence against the family for a separate offense that occurred on June 26, 2023, according to court records.

It is unknown at this time how the man is connected to Graves.

Hottell has been booked in the Bexar County jail and has a bond set at $200,000.

