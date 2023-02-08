OREO announces custom NBA team cookies, including San Antonio Spurs

OREO cookies are coming for your favorite NBA team! After the partnership debut in 2021, the OREO brand and NBA are teaming up again to offer unique cookies for fans of all 30 NBA teams through OREOiD.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs fans struggling through the difficult NBA season can now enjoy more slam dunks — this time, however, it’s into a glass of milk, with OREO’s new individualized team cookies.

OREO has announced the launch of official team cookies for all NBA teams, following a previous partnership with the league that happened back in 2021, when six teams were originally featured.

A press release said the cookies will specifically feature each team’s logo, colors and celebratory sprinkle designs and come in packs of 12. For a limited time, OREO will also offer a special all-star-themed cookie, to celebrate the upcoming all-star events taking place in Salt Lake City.

Those interested in ordering Spurs cookies can order online at OREO.com/NBA, for a cost of $39.95 plus delivery.

The Spurs (14-40) are most recently coming off a 128-104 loss in Chicago that kicked off the annual rodeo road trip. San Antonio next plays Wednesday night in Toronto versus the Raptors at 6:30 p.m.

The team then will play seven more road games, concluding against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The NBA All-Star game is set for Sunday, Feb. 19, in the middle of the Rodeo road trip.

Spurs’ rookie Jeremy Sochan was selected as one of 11 first-year players voted by assistant coaches across the league to participate in the Rising Stars game that will happen on Feb. 17. No Spurs players were selected for the NBA All-Star game.