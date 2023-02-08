40º

Uvalde CISD suspends search for superintendent until further notice

Interim superintendent Gary Patterson will continue his role

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

The Uvalde CISD Board of Trustees has voted to suspend its search for a superintendent, saying the quick change in leadership was not in the best interest of the district.

The decision was made Monday night during the Board’s meeting. Uvalde CISD’s interim superintendent Gary Patterson confirmed the decision to KSAT on Wednesday.

Patterson will remain in his role as interim superintendent until further notice. The timeline for when the school district restarts its search for a superintendent has not been determined.

Patterson was appointed to his position on Oct. 19 and his start date was Nov. 1.

He previously served as superintendent for East Central ISD in San Antonio for 14 years and retired in 2014. Patterson has also served as interim superintendent for several other school districts in Texas.

