Crime Stoppers looking for 2 drivers accused of striking bicyclist during street race

Bicyclist was hospitalized, underwent surgery

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding two drivers accused of street racing and striking a bicyclist on the Southwest Side earlier this month. (Crime Stoppers/SAPD)

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding two drivers accused of street racing and striking a bicyclist on the Southwest Side earlier this month.

The incident happened Jan. 30 in the 1600 block of Quintana Road.

Police said a silver SUV and a gray VW Passat were street racing southbound on Quintana Road when the speeding vehicles approached a VIA bus that was slowing down at a bus stop.

As the Passat inched closer to the bus, it switched lanes to pass it. However, the Passat then got back into the bus’ lane and struck a 31-year-old man on a bicycle, SAPD said.

The man on the bicycle was thrown off and landed on the road, according to police. His bicycle was equipped with red and white flashing lights. The bicyclist suffered a broken bone and required surgery at an area hospital.

Both the Passat and the SUV never came to a stop and sped away from the scene, SAPD said.

Authorities are still looking for the suspects who fled the scene. If apprehended, the suspects face charges for failure to stop and render aid and racing - serious bodily injury.

Anyone with more information on the suspects and their whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. Tips can be made anonymously.

