Multiple people arrested, on the run after Medina County chase ends in Southwest Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for people who bailed from a vehicle following a chase from Medina County to Southwest Bexar County on Thursday afternoon.

Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown said the chase started at around 12:30 p.m. when deputies attempted to pull a vehicle over.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop, and they ended up in Bexar County. At some point, the chase ended near Interstate 35 and Shepherd Road.

Some people were arrested and others ran off, Brown said. Authorities are searching for those people in a nearby field, and a helicopter was called to help in the search.

Border Patrol and the Texas Department of Public Safety are also assisting in the search.

Brown said this is the third or fourth chase to happen on Thursday in Medina County. Further information is limited at this time.

