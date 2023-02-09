Deputies find $200,000 in cocaine during traffic stop on North Side, driver arrested

SAN ANTONIO – Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office found 5 kilograms of cocaine in a vehicle during a traffic stop on the North Side.

BCSO said deputies pulled the car over on Feb. 2 at Loop 1604 West and Bitters Road. During the stop, a K9 officer alerted deputies to drugs in the vehicle.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found bundles of cocaine. The estimated street value of the cocaine is $200,000, BCSO said.

The driver of the vehicle, 45-year-old Willian Naranjo Carachure, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance of 400 grams, a first-degree felony.

He was booked into the Bexar County Jail and his bond is set at $100,000, records show.

Read also: