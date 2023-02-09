Man shot, killed during argument outside North Side food mart, San Antonio police say

A man was shot and killed late Wednesday in front of a North Side food mart.

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another has been detained following a shooting on the city’s North Side late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to the 2300 block of Northwest Military Highway, not far from Lockhill Selma Road after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, the shooting was the result of an argument that happened in front of a food mart between two men. During the argument, police say one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The victim, a man in his 30s or 40s, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where he later died.

Police said the suspect fled on foot after the shooting, but was later found and detained. He has not been identified.

SAPD did not say exactly what the argument was about. The investigation is ongoing, police said.