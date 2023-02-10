Authorities ID man killed during argument outside North Side food mart

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was killed outside a food mart on the North Side.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was killed outside a food mart on the North Side.

Justin Troy Valle, 30, was shot at 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday outside the Northwest Food Mart in the 2300 block of Northwest Military Highway, not far from Lockhill Selma Road.

Police said Valle and another man were having an argument, and the man pulled out a gun and opened fire. The shooter then ran off.

Responding officers found Valle unresponsive with several gunshot wounds on the ground in front of the store, according to a preliminary police report.

Valle was taken to University Hospital, where he died.

The report states that officers got an address for a potential suspect. When they went to the address, they detained that person and took them to police headquarters for questioning.

As of Friday morning, no arrests have been made, police said. It is unclear what the men were arguing about.

Read also: