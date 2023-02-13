Don’t be fooled; RBFCU warns of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day

The season of love is here, but cybercriminals are looking to steal more than your heart. That’s why it’s important to be aware of romance scams this Valentine’s Day.

According to RBFCU, romance scams occur when a fraudster uses dating sites or social media to quickly start a close relationship with a victim and ask for money.

There are ways to prevent these types of scams. RBFCU officials say to look out for these warning signs.

Their online profile is too good to be true. The relationship is moving too fast and you can’t meet in person. They ask for financial help or offer financial advice after only knowing you for a short period of time. They ask you to send them money in an unusual way.

You should report all romance scams to local law enforcement, Adult Protective Services, The Texas Attorney General’s Office and The Federal Trade Commission, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

