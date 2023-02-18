54º

Local News

Snag a free fruit tree at two Sweet-N-Green events in San Antonio

850 fruit trees will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis at both events

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Things To Do, Trending, San Antonio, Parks and Recreation, Free, ksatkids
Jammin' Jams Tree Event (San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s almost that time of year again to grab a friend and plant some roots! The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department is giving away hundreds of fruit trees in the coming weeks.

What was once known as the annual “Jammin Jams” event is now being named “Sweet-N-Green,” according to the SAPRD’s Facebook page.

In case you don’t make it out to the first free tree giveaway, you’ll have another chance.

The SAPRD is putting on two free tree events this year and its Urban Forestry Division will be handing out 850 trees at each.

The schedule for the events is as follows:

Saturday, Feb. 25:
  • Walk-up event at Rosedale Park
  • Begins at 8 a.m. while supplies last
  • Each household is limited to one tree
Saturday, March 18:
  • Drive-thru event at Nelson Wolff Stadium
  • Begins at 8 a.m. while supplies last
  • Each household is limited to one tree

The fruit trees that will be available include lemon, grapefruit, avocado, lime, key lime, satsuma orange, pink lemon, pomegranate, mango and fig.

To learn more about the event, visit SAPRD’s Facebook page here.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter