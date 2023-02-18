Snag a free fruit tree at two Sweet-N-Green events in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – It’s almost that time of year again to grab a friend and plant some roots! The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department is giving away hundreds of fruit trees in the coming weeks.

What was once known as the annual “Jammin Jams” event is now being named “Sweet-N-Green,” according to the SAPRD’s Facebook page.

In case you don’t make it out to the first free tree giveaway, you’ll have another chance.

The SAPRD is putting on two free tree events this year and its Urban Forestry Division will be handing out 850 trees at each.

The schedule for the events is as follows:

Saturday, Feb. 25:

Walk-up event at Rosedale Park

Begins at 8 a.m. while supplies last

Each household is limited to one tree

Saturday, March 18:

Drive-thru event at Nelson Wolff Stadium

Begins at 8 a.m. while supplies last

Each household is limited to one tree

The fruit trees that will be available include lemon, grapefruit, avocado, lime, key lime, satsuma orange, pink lemon, pomegranate, mango and fig.

To learn more about the event, visit SAPRD’s Facebook page here.

