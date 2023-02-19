68º

Two international walking festivals, events kick off in San Antonio

The 18th annual Olympiad and IML Texas Trail Roundup will take place between Feb. 19 - 26.

Allysa Cole, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The nonprofit organization, AVA: America’s Walking Club, will host two international walking festivals as a city-wide event starting Sunday at King William Park.

San Antonio is serving as the host city for the 18th annual Olympiad and the Texas Trail Roundup Walk Festivals.

Officials with America’s Walking Club anticipate more than 1,000 people from 41 states and 26 countries.

Those participating are expected to walk anywhere between three and 26 miles across the city all in the spirit of friendship, fitness and fun. The purpose is to promote personal physical fitness and good health through non-competitive walks.

America’s Walking Club International Ambassador David Bonewitz said the festivals are a great way to engage and travel.

“It’s lifetime sports. It’s [a way] to get people off the couch and out because we know particularly walking is good for you. It’s healthy,” Bonewitz said.

This week’s events are expected to take visitors beyond downtown. They will visit trails, parkways and urban routes all across San Antonio.

For more information on registration and festival events, click here.

