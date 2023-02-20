Free spay, neuter, and vaccine event for pets to be held in March.

SAN ANTONIO – Spay Neuter Network is offering free spay, neuter, microchips, and vaccines for San Antonio area pets in celebration of its grand opening.

The two-day event will be from March 3 to 4 at the clinic’s new office at 210 Tuleta Drive.

The non-profit clinic hopes the event will support the community and bring awareness to its new resource for San Antonio dogs and cats, a news release said.

“We know affordable pet sterilization is an effective and vital tool as we continue to address our community’s animal issues,” said the Director of San Antonio Animal Care Services, Shannon Sims.

The organization aims to reduce shelter intake and create communities across the U.S. free of homeless pets.

“Our team is excited about bringing more spay-neuter and animal wellness services to San Antonio,” said Executive Director for Spay Neuter Network, Jordan Craig.

“We look forward to participating in that effort and working with other San Antonio animal welfare organizations already doing amazing work in the community,” said Craig.

Schedule:

March 3: Appointments can be made online for surgery or through our call center at 972-472-3500. Microchips, rabies, parvo/distemper, and FVRCP vaccines will be included with these surgeries at no cost on this day only.

March 4: The free vaccine clinic will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Parvo/Distemper vaccines for dogs and FVRCP vaccines for cats will be available to all that can be seen during this time. Additionally, free rabies vaccines and microchips will be given while supplies last.

More information about the two-day event can be found online.

