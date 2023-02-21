86º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q brings fried fish back to menu during Lent

Fish Fridays are popular tradition at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Food, Lent, Bill Miller Bar-B-Q

SAN ANTONIO – Fish Fridays are returning to Bill Miller Bar-B-Q for a limited time.

Customers can order fried fish plates every Friday during lent. The fish plates will also be available on Ash Wednesday, which falls on Feb. 22.

“Fish Sandwich Combo with one side and a tea will be available for $9.75 plus tax. Our Fish Plate Combo with two sides and a tea will be available for $10.25 plus tax. Fried Fish is available while supplies last,” a spokesperson with Bill Miller Bar-B-Q told KSAT Tuesday.

The fish plates are made with fried cod.

Customers can order a fish fillet plate or a fish fillet sandwich year-round at Bill Miller’s Laguna Madre Seafood Company.

More headlines:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email