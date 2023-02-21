Bill Miller Bar-B-Q brings fried fish back to menu during Lent

SAN ANTONIO – Fish Fridays are returning to Bill Miller Bar-B-Q for a limited time.

Customers can order fried fish plates every Friday during lent. The fish plates will also be available on Ash Wednesday, which falls on Feb. 22.

“Fish Sandwich Combo with one side and a tea will be available for $9.75 plus tax. Our Fish Plate Combo with two sides and a tea will be available for $10.25 plus tax. Fried Fish is available while supplies last,” a spokesperson with Bill Miller Bar-B-Q told KSAT Tuesday.

The fish plates are made with fried cod.

Customers can order a fish fillet plate or a fish fillet sandwich year-round at Bill Miller’s Laguna Madre Seafood Company.

More headlines: