Whataburger brings back fish sandwich, plate for Lenten season

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger is bringing back the Whatacatch Sandwich and Whatacatch Platter for the Lenten season.

The San Antonio-based company said the meals are back on the menu now through April 10, the day after Easter.

The Whatacatch Sandwich includes a filet of Alaskan pollock with seasoned panko breadcrumbs, lettuce, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. Whataburger says “for extra oomph” add Creamy Pepper sauce or cheese.

The Whatacatch Platter includes two breaded fish fillets with French fries and tartar sauce.

“We’re excited to bring back the Whatacatch as a delicious option for our guests during the Lenten season,” Rich Scheffler, Whataburger’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a news release. “This tasty sandwich is a fan favorite that offers a unique Whataburger experience outside of our classic beef and chicken menu options.”

The prices of the menu items vary by location.

