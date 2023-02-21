3 things to know about Ash Wednesday

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Many Christians across the globe will participate in Ash Wednesday this week. But what is Ash Wednesday, and what does it represent?

Here are things to know about Ash Wednesday ahead of the Lenten season.

What is Ash Wednesday?

Ash Wednesday is a day where people set aside time to commit to prayer, fasting, and repentance. It starts the Lenten season, which culminates in Easter.

First Baptist Church of San Antonio leaders say it’s also a time to recognize the deep need for a savior and offer praise to God.

During the church service, pastors or priests will place a small cross made of ashes on foreheads of people who attend.

What do the Ashes represent?

“We also use the symbol of ashes, placing a small mark on our foreheads to remind us of our need to be cleansed and God’s power to cleanse us,” FBC officials said.

What does Ash Wednesday have to do with Easter?

This day marks the beginning of the season of Lent, a season where Christians take a journey with Christ towards the cross, FBC officials said. The Lenten season lasts 40 days, not including Sundays.

This season culminates with Easter Sunday, the day Christians observe that Jesus Christ ascended from the dead to absolve the world of their sins.

Visit this website for more information on Ash Wednesday and what it represents.