2 people accused of shooting at homeowner during attempted car burglary in Helotes, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people accused of shooting at a homeowner during an attempted car burglary in Helotes.

BCSO said the incident happened at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday at the San Antonio Ranch subdivision.

Deputies initially responded to a report of a burglary of a vehicle on Moonsail Street. The caller reported that two people were on their property and one was armed with a gun.

While deputies responded to that home, they heard gunshots a few streets away on Lago Vista.

Authorities then went to that scene and discovered a similar situation, but this time shots were fired.

The homeowner said he confronted two people who he believed were trying to steal his car. They had threatened the homeowner with a gun, and the homeowner pulled out his own gun, according to BCSO.

The homeowner shot at the suspected thieves and they fired back, striking his home multiple times. They fled in an unknown vehicle.

BCSO released footage of the suspect vehicle, which is believed to be an SUV.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the BCSO Criminal Investigation Division at 210-335-6070 or at BCSOTIPS@bexar.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Read also: