SAPD: Investigation underway after woman is found dead in middle of South Side street

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the middle of a busy South Side street early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. to the intersection of South Zarzamora Street and West Ansley Boulevard after receiving word of a person injured.

According to police, officers arrived to find a woman in her 30s or 40s lying in the street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say some people driving by had originally found the woman and then called for help. There were no apparent witnesses.

Investigators said they initially believed the woman may have been a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle, but officers then noticed a small wound to her forehead. Now, it’s not clear as to what exactly happened.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the death is ongoing, police said.