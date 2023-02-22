Man shot, killed in Walmart parking lot on city’s Southeast Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and killed in a Walmart parking lot on the city’s Southeast Side late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 11 p.m. to a Walmart Supercenter in the 3300 block of Southeast Military Drive, not far from Interstate 37 after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, officers arrived to find an unidentified man fatally shot. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

SAPD said at this time, there is no information on a possible suspect. Investigators are now checking surveillance cameras to get a better idea of how the shooting happened.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.