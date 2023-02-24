62º

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q to hold two job fairs for delivery truck drivers

Jobs include health insurance, paid personal days

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – Bill Miller Bar-B-Q will hold two job fairs for delivery truck drivers.

The first event will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 28 at 2703 Culebra Road. The second fair will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 1 at 3511 Roosevelt Avenue.

The starting wage for truck drivers is $21 per hour, and the company will offer optional daily pay.

The jobs come with health insurance, paid personal days, 401(k), and up to $600 in tuition reimbursement per semester, a news release said.

Information on applying to jobs at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q can be found online.

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

