Cut-A-Thon ‘give back’ event provides monetary support in the beauty industry

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Cut-A-Thon by a Blonde 2023 is happening on the South Side for its fourth year at Pica Pica Plaza, located at 910 SE Military Drive, from noon-5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26.

This “give back” event aims to provide monetary support in the beauty and barber industry for those who otherwise would not have the financial means to fulfill their educational goals.

The idea came up by founder Atalaya Figueroa in 2019, with the idea of doing some haircuts for donations to help someone financially through beauty school back in 2020.

“I realized how far my license had taken me in my hardest moments. Having this license enabled me to care for my family no matter how hard times got. I wanted to give that gift to someone trying to make a difference in their life. When I put out the word that I was doing this, I got a great response and named it Cut A Thon,” she said.

Figueroa has been in the beauty industry for over 16 years and owns the Hair by a Blonde salon. She has always wanted to give back to her community. Figueroa and other beauty industry professionals joined forces in the past three years and raised over $10,000. Her goal is to turn Cut A Thon into a 5013c nonprofit organization and provide multiple scholarships to students annually.

Cut-A-Thon by a Blonde’s growth has blossomed into more than 25 vendors, DJs, special guests, and about five-six hairstylists and barbers performing haircuts for donations that contribute to the student scholarships.

Sponsors include:

Jefa Mindset

Heritage Landscapes

Pure Wellness Studio

Barber Hustlers

Injection Room

Live from the Southside

Participating beauty professionals:

Fernando Vicente Perez

Ashley Chaveria

Alejandra Escobar

Atalaya Figueroa

Rocky Basquez

Karen Rodriguez

Beverly Rosas

Michelle Did That

Miranda Juarez

Michelle Carattini

Some of the vendors joining the event:

Lost in the Sause

Sam’s Little Shop

Divine VIP

Sweet P

Sioux Looks

Regina Boutique

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

