1 hospitalized, 2 detained after Southwest Side shooting, SAPD says

It’s unknown if the two people detained will face any charges

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAPD investigates shooting at the intersection of Eskimo St. and Ferndale St. on Feb. 26, 2023. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the city’s Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Police responded to a shooting in progress and reports of a gunshot victim around 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Eskimo Street and Ferndale Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a truck with two men running away from the scene. SAPD said eventually, the two men were detained.

A man, around 35 years old, was found with two gunshot wounds to his left leg at a separate location. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the man who was shot was inside the truck at some point, as his blood was found inside.

SAPD found a handgun during their search.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.

