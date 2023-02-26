1 hospitalized, 2 detained after Southwest Side shooting, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the city’s Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.
Police responded to a shooting in progress and reports of a gunshot victim around 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Eskimo Street and Ferndale Street.
Upon arrival, officers found a truck with two men running away from the scene. SAPD said eventually, the two men were detained.
A man, around 35 years old, was found with two gunshot wounds to his left leg at a separate location. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe the man who was shot was inside the truck at some point, as his blood was found inside.
SAPD found a handgun during their search.
