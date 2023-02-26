77º

Local News

Passenger shot in possible road rage incident, San Antonio police say

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Sunday near Highway 90 and Loop 410

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Shooting, Loop 410, Highway 90, San Antonio, SAPD
Generic photo of police lights (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is hospitalized after a shooting that is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday around Highway 90 near Loop 410.

Police said a car with three occupants was shot at by a passing vehicle, described as a minivan.

The front passenger, a woman in her mid-40s, was struck by gunfire. She was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email