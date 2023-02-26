Passenger shot in possible road rage incident, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is hospitalized after a shooting that is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday around Highway 90 near Loop 410.

Police said a car with three occupants was shot at by a passing vehicle, described as a minivan.

The front passenger, a woman in her mid-40s, was struck by gunfire. She was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

