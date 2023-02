Two men are hospitalized after a shooting at a North Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting at a North Side apartment complex left two men hospitalized, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Patricia Drive.

Police are still trying to piece together what led to the shooting, but the two men, both in their 30s, were taken to an area hospital for gunshot wounds.

Their conditions are unknown but police said no other people were involved.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

