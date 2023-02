SAN ANTONIO – The I-35 to I-10 ramp was shut down for nearly an hour early Saturday morning after a wrong-way driver, suspected of drinking, crashed into an ambulance, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

SAPD said the driver was spotted on the Westbound lanes of I-10 attempting to get on I-35 when they crashed into an ambulance head-on.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Police said the driver was taken into custody on suspicion of drinking.