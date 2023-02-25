52º

LIVE

Local News

Man struck, killed while running across highway, SAPD says

The crash happened at 9:37 p.m. in the 6100 block of NE Loop 410.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, SAPD, Loop 410
Police light (Evgen_Prozhyrko, Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was struck and killed while running across the highway Friday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened at 9:37 p.m. in the 6100 block of Northeast Loop 410.

The driver told officers he was traveling Northbound in his ford F150 when he saw a man running across the highway.

He swerved and attempted to avoid hitting him. However, the driver struck the man.

SAPD and EMS treated the man at the scene before transporting him to an area hospital.

He was later pronounced dead. SAPD says his identity is currently unknown.

As of Saturday morning, no charges are being filed against the driver.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email