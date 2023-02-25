Man struck, killed while running across highway, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was struck and killed while running across the highway Friday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened at 9:37 p.m. in the 6100 block of Northeast Loop 410.

The driver told officers he was traveling Northbound in his ford F150 when he saw a man running across the highway.

He swerved and attempted to avoid hitting him. However, the driver struck the man.

SAPD and EMS treated the man at the scene before transporting him to an area hospital.

He was later pronounced dead. SAPD says his identity is currently unknown.

As of Saturday morning, no charges are being filed against the driver.

