SAFD EMS crew injured, shot at while responding to call for service, officials say

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Bander Rd.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a suspect vehicle that fired multiple rounds at a San Antonio Fire Department EMS crew.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Bander Road, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD said the SAFD EMS crew was responding to a call for service when a silver Toyota drove by and fired multiple rounds at the three first responders.

One responder suffered a laceration to the head from a possible graze.

A second was injured with a minor laceration to the arm while taking cover, police said.

SAPD said the suspect vehicle has not been located.

