Pedestrian struck by train on East Side taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries on Sunday morning after they were struck by a train on the city’s East Side, according to a Union Pacific spokesperson.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lamar Street and North Cherry Street.

A Union Pacific train struck the person on the railroad, not at a crossing, officials said.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

