Pedestrian struck by train on East Side taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials say

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Lamar St. and North Cherry St.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Authorities respond to pedestrian hit by train near the intersection of Lamar St. and North Cherry St. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries on Sunday morning after they were struck by a train on the city’s East Side, according to a Union Pacific spokesperson.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lamar Street and North Cherry Street.

A Union Pacific train struck the person on the railroad, not at a crossing, officials said.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

