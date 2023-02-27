Northside ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

SAN ANTONIO – The Board of Trustees for the Northside Independent School District has named the lone finalist for the superintendent position.

Dr. John Craft, the current Killeen ISD superintendent, will replace Dr. Brian Woods who announced that he will retire at the end of this school year.

Woods has served as superintendent of the state’s fourth-largest school district since July 2012.

The Board of Trustees will vote on Craft after the state-mandated 21-day waiting period, the district announced.

“My family and I are appreciative and humbled to be considered a candidate to serve the incredible community of the Northside Independent School District,” Craft said in a release from NISD. “As my wife and I visited the district, we learned more about the rich history and diverse cultures celebrated across communities, the district’s thoughtful efforts to provide engaging learning opportunities for all students, and the School Board’s commitment to ensuring every child’s needs are met. We simply could not pass up the opportunity to be a part of such a special organization so deliberately focused on student growth and success. I remain humbled, excited, and eager to learn from, and grow with, the Northside team.”

Craft began his career as a biology teacher and football/baseball coach before becoming an assistant principal with Carroll ISD. He spent time as a high school principal in Mansfield ISD and then as superintendent for Hamilton ISD. He was named deputy superintendent of Killeen ISD in 2012 and then superintendent in 2015.

Dr. Craft is married to Choe Lan and is a proud father to two children, Payton and Reagan, NISD’s press release said.