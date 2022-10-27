Northside ISD Superintendent Dr. Brian Woods to retire

SAN ANTONIO – Northside Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Brian Woods announced on Thursday that he will retire at the end of the school year in June.

Woods has served as superintendent of the state’s fourth-largest school district since July 2012.

“I have been blessed with many amazing opportunities during my career, but none as personally and professionally rewarding as serving the Northside community as Superintendent. This district has been my professional family for more than thirty years and I will be forever grateful to the parents, students, and staff who have called Northside home,” Woods said in a news release. “The standard of excellence in Northside begins with its Board of Trustees. They are some of the finest public servants I have had the pleasure of working with and I am confident that their continued guidance will ensure NISD’s success for decades to come.”

Woods started his career at NISD in 1992 as a social studies teacher. He has also worked as an assistant principal, vice principal, principal, assistant superintendent and deputy superintendent.

Under his leadership, NISD has seen the addition of 13 new schools and five new specialized magnet programs and boasts a student enrollment of more than 102,000 students with over 14,000 employees, the release said.

During his tenure, NISD voters approved three school bonds totaling more than $2.4 billion to address growing enrollment and to renovate and improve aging schools and facilities.

Woods, who was recognized as the 2018 Texas Superintendent of the Year by the Texas Association of School Boards, currently serves as president of the Texas School Alliance.

“Anyone that knows Dr. Woods will notice his love of children, his passion for public education, and his commitment to his profession. His leadership as a superintendent in NISD and across the state will be missed,” said NISD Board of Trustees President Karen Freeman. “Northside’s excellent reputation and success will allow us to attract the best, most qualified candidates for the job of superintendent. As trustees, we have an excellent working relationship with each other and a long history of making decisions in the best interest of children. I am confident that the NISD Trustees will make good decisions as we go through the selection process.”

Also on KSAT.com: