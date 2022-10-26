5 major events will be happening in downtown San Antonio on Saturday. City officials say to plan ahead for traffic

SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio will be jam-packed with events this Saturday, and city officials are encouraging visitors to plan ahead.

Superstar Elton John will be playing Saturday evening at the Alamodome while across Interstate 37, the Muertos Fest will be taking place at Hemisfair.

The Muertos Fest is an all-day event that includes four stages of live music, 80 altars and special events. Hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday (if you can’t make it, you can watch KSAT’s prime-time special from 8-10 p.m. on Sunday on KSAT12, KSAT.com and KSAT+).

Also around downtown on Saturday evening, the Spiritlandia Music Fest will be at La Villita, the Big Texas Comicon will be at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, and the Tasting Texas Wine and Food Festival will be at Travis Park.

City officials are encouraging people to bike, walk or use ride-share whenever possible.

The VIA Metropolitan Transit’s Park & Ride service will be available between the Crossroads location and the Alamodome, starting at 6 p.m. Cost for the service is $1.30 each way, and there are discounts for students and seniors.

Doors at the Alamodome open at 6 p.m., and the scheduled start time is 8 p.m.

Here is a list of city-owned parking garages in the area:

Houston Street Garage at 111 College St.

Convention Center Garage at 850 E. Commerce St.

Martinez Lot at S. Alamo and Martinez streets.

S. Alamo Lot at 418 S. Alamo St.

Cesar Chavez GSA Lot at 700 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd.

Houston/Nolan Lot at E. Houston and Elm streets.

City Tower Garage at 100 N. Main Ave.

