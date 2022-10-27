Uvalde families, Sen. Gutierrez to speak at Public Safety Commission meeting

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw speaks during a press conference held outside Robb Elementary School on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Uvalde families and Sen. Roland Gutierrez are slated to speak at the Public Safety Commission meeting in Austin on Thursday morning.

The commission is also expected to hear an update on the investigation from Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. and it will be livestreamed in the video player above.

This is the first time that families will speak to McCraw since the May 24 shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

Since then, the families and Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, have called for accountability and disciplinary action against law enforcement officers who responded to the scene but failed to act.

Earlier this month, they called for McCraw to resign after one of his troopers under investigation for her response to the shooting was later hired by the Uvalde CISD.

Then-trooper Crimson Elizondo was one of the first DPS troopers to arrive at the scene of the massacre. She mainly remained outside and was later captured on body camera footage saying, “If my son had been in there, I would not have been outside. I promise you that,” CNN reported.

She left the DPS over the summer and was hired by the district’s police force. Following the outrage, the UCISD fired Elizondo and suspended the entire district police department.

On Monday, Ranger Christopher Ryan Kindell, who was under review for his response to the shooting, was suspended.

Sources told CNN that he was suspended because he failed to take action, and he had no discussions about options to breach the classroom, as a person in his position would have been expected to do, sources said.

CNN reported that Kindell gave his supervisors updates on the mass shooting, which took the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

Last week, DPS fired Sgt. Juan Maldonado, one of the first DPS troopers to arrive at the scene.

Elizondo, Kindell and Maldonado are among the seven DPS officers under investigation for their alleged inaction during the shooting.

