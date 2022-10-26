Uvalde CISD assistant superintendent is 4th in central office to retire after Robb Elementary massacre

Beth Reavis, assistant superintendent of human resources at Uvalde CISD has announced her retirement.

UVALDE, Texas – Another member of Uvalde CISD’s central office is stepping down in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting.

Assistant superintendent of human resources Beth Reavis is retiring, Uvalde CISD spokesperson Anne Marie Espinoza confirmed to KSAT on Wednesday.

Superintendent Hal Harrell announced his retirement earlier this month. The board named Gary Patterson as the interim superintendent while the board-approved law firm Walsh Gallegos works to find a permanent replacement for Harrell.

Also this month, Lt. Miguel Hernandez, acting district police chief, and director of student services Ken Mueller were placed on leave. Mueller decided to retire, the district said in a press release.

The Uvalde Leader-News reported that Michael Rodriguez, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, announced his retirement in late August.

