Rain and storms could impact the Friday morning drive

Rain and storms will be possible in South Central Texas Friday as our next cold front arrives.

Another round of rain and storms is expected to push through South Central Texas Friday, likely making for some soggy spots for the AM commute and drive to school.

Here are the three main things you need to know (a full breakdown can be found below):

Around or just before sunrise Friday, thunderstorms will develop along the cold front out west, tracking eastward through the morning & into the first half of the afternoon.

An isolated strong/severe storm can’t be ruled out, with strong winds the biggest concern to monitor, followed by a low-end threat for isolated hail or a brief spin-up.

Rain ends from west to east after the main line of storms passes, but winds will be gusty for any Friday evening plans.

Timing

As the cold front starts to work its way through West Texas Thursday night, scattered spots of light rain are expected to develop across parts of our area.

Coverage is then expected to increase across our western counties between 5 am - 8 am as the boundary approaches.

This main line of storms will continue tracking eastward, moving through the San Antonio area between 8 a.m. - noon.

After the storm activity moves through the central parts of the area, it’ll then push through our eastern counties between noon - 3 p.m.

Expect clearing conditions into the afternoon hours once the front passes you by.

Rain Chances increase into Friday morning in San Antonio as the cold front works into our area. (KSAT)

Severe Weather Possible

While it’s still on the lower end of the spectrum, the Storm Prediction Center gives a 1/5 to 2/5 risk for a few isolated strong & severe storms to develop within this activity.

The primary concern in a stronger storm: Strong, gusty winds

Lower concerns (but still not off the table): Isolated hail, brief spin-up tornado

The primary concern with a stronger storm will be strong, gusty winds, but isolated hail and a brief spin-up can't be ruled out. (KSAT)

We’ll also need to keep an eye on pockets of heavy rainfall as these storms track across the region.

As of Thursday morning, it’s looking like rainfall totals up to 0.5″ - 1″ will be possible, with localized higher amounts not out of the question under a few stronger storms.

KSAT's Coverage

Friday Night Plans

The vast majority of the area should be clear of the rain by Friday night activities and football games, but winds will be gusting up to 25 - 30 mph at times as drier air filters in behind the cold front.

Temperatures are slated to fall through the 70s for dinnertime plans and then into the 60s after the sun goes down.

While the rain moves out by Friday night plans, it'll still be plenty gusty with wind gusts up to 25 - 30 mph. (KSAT)

In terms of our weekend forecast, it’ll feel like fall with lows in the 50s followed by highs in the 70s.

A full look at your forecast can always be found on our KSAT Weather Authority page.