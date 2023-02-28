Help is available for Texas families facing SNAP allotment reductions

SAN ANTONIO – SNAP households saw a minimum reduction of $95 in their benefits this month.

The rollbacks which begin in March will return families and individuals using benefits from Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — or SNAP — to their regular amounts without the emergency allotments that were distributed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The allotments were set in place by Congress in March 2020 as a temporary means to help supplement families and individuals in need of food assistance during the pandemic.

According to the USDA, more than 41 million Americans rely on SNAP benefits to help put food on the table each month. With the SNAP boost removed, many families and individuals participating in this food program may be left struggling to afford groceries.

To help meet the need of anyone facing SNAP reduction or food insecurity, the San Antonio Food Bank continues to serve as a base for support.

Get Help

Visit the San Antonio Food Bank’s website: Food Assistance and Distribution

Call: 210.431.8326

The San Antonio Food Bank has several food distribution events during the month of March and throughout the year. Learn more HERE

Give Help

In 2022, the San Antonio Food Bank served more than 100,000 people every week. The need is great between the end of the holidays and just before the beginning of summer. Through volunteering or donation, your generosity can help the San Antonio Food Bank meet the needs of the families and individuals who turn to the San Antonio Food Bank for nourishment.

The San Antonio Food Bank takes pride in fighting hunger, feeding hope in our 29-county service area. We believe that no child should go to bed hungry, adults should not have to choose between a hot meal and utilities, nor a senior sacrifice medical care for the sake of a meal.

Founded in 1980, The San Antonio Food Bank has quickly grown to serve 100,000 individuals a week in one of the largest service areas in Texas. Our focus is for clients to have food for today but to also have the resources to be self-sufficient in the future.

Fighting hunger is our number one priority but we also serve to educate and provide assistance in many other ways. We achieve this through our variety of programs and resources available to families, individuals, seniors, children, and military members in need.

