Have you seen her? Converse police asks for public’s help in finding missing teen

Tytanna Crawford, 13, was reported missing on Feb. 27.

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Pictured is Tytanna Crawford, 13. (KSAT/Converse PD)

CONVERSE, Texas – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen who was reported missing several days ago, according to Converse Police.

Tytanna Crawford, 13, was reported missing on Feb. 27 in Converse, police said. Converse is just under a half hour away from San Antonio.

Crawford is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall with red hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt or sweater, black or blue pants, and white shoes, police said.

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Converse PD at 210-658-2322 or by email at cid@conversepd.com

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

