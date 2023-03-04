Have you seen her? Converse police asks for public’s help in finding missing teen

CONVERSE, Texas – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen who was reported missing several days ago, according to Converse Police.

Tytanna Crawford, 13, was reported missing on Feb. 27 in Converse, police said. Converse is just under a half hour away from San Antonio.

Crawford is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall with red hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt or sweater, black or blue pants, and white shoes, police said.

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Converse PD at 210-658-2322 or by email at cid@conversepd.com