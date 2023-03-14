Canyon Lake reschedules construction for gate replacement

CANYON LAKE, Texas – Construction work scheduled for gate replacement at Canyon Lake has been rescheduled, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

USACE said the gates are functioning as designed, and its priority in the sequence of repairs has changed.

Instead, construction work on the control tower service will take place before gate construction.

USACE does not anticipate disruptions to river flow releases that would have resulted from the gate construction. However, there will be a change over low-flow releases to the Guadalupe Blanco River Authority later this week.

“Inspections and major repair work are needed to ensure that Canyon Dam and its associated water control infrastructure are properly maintained and function as designed to meet mission requirements and manage downstream risks that ultimately protect life safety and property,” said Canyon Lake Manager Javier Pérez Ortiz.

For additional information, you can contact the Canyon Lake Office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 830-964-3341.