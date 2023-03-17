49º

Famous Tejano musician Fito Olivares dies at 75 from cancer

Fito Olivares died Friday

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Tejano Music legend Fito Olivares. Courtesy: Mike Aguilar (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Known for his catchy cumbias, famous saxophonist Fito Olivares passed away Friday.

Olivares’ music has been hit for decades and those familiar with Tejano music have heard his songs including, “Juana La Cubana.”

Olivares who was born in Tamaulipas, Mexico in 1947 began playing music professionally in 1963.

His current band Fito Olivares y su Grupo La Pura Sabrosura was created in 1980 in Houston and has played numerous shows in San Antonio throughout the years.

His passing had many offering their condolences this morning on social media.

Olivares, 75, died from cancer.

