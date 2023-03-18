‘Something didn’t seem right’: Whataburger employees in East Texas alert police of child predator

Michael Clark, 79, was arrested for indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution.

TEXARKANA, Texas – Whataburger employees in East Texas told police that “something didn’t seem right” when they saw a teen and a 79-year-old man eating together in the restaurant Tuesday morning.

According to Texarkana, Texas police, their instincts were right.

Police were called to the restaurant just before noon on Tuesday, off of New Boston Road.

The teen, who hasn’t been named, and the man, Michael Clark, barely knew each other, but police said Clark had offered her money for sexual favors that same day.

The pair had also met a few weeks prior, and the teen told police Clark had inappropriately touched her during that encounter.

“He picked up the girl in his truck as she walked down the street, just before they went to the Whataburger that morning,” police said.

Clark was arrested on Wednesday on warrants for indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution, according to TTPD.

At last check, Clark is being held in the Bi-State Jail and his bond is set at $225,000.

Also on KSAT: