4th teen arrested after robbing man at gunpoint, causing multiple-vehicle crash, records show

Records show (left to right) Jonoven Rene Esquivel, 18, was charged with aggravated robbery; Serenity Banda, 19, was charged with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; and Sophia Denise Price, 17, was charged with aggravated robbery.

SAN ANTONIO – A fourth teenager was arrested for robbing a man at gunpoint at a Northeast Side convenience store and chasing him down in a stolen vehicle, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Records show Jonoven Rene Esquivel, 18, was arrested on an aggravated robbery charge and booked into the Bexar County Jail on Friday night, just hours after BCSO said he was on the run.

Three other teens involved in the robbery were arrested earlier this week. Sophia Denise Price, 17, was charged with aggravated robbery; Serenity Banda, 19, was charged with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; and a 16-year-old boy was charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to BCSO.

Their charges stem from a robbery that happened on Tuesday at Circle K in the 3800 block of N. Foster Road.

According to arrest warrant affidavits, a man was at a gas pump when he was robbed at gunpoint by the suspects. They told him to give them “everything he had,” including his shoes, gold necklaces, earrings and $40, the affidavit states. They then went through his vehicle.

At some point, the victim was able to get in his car and drive off.

As he tried to get away from the suspects, they chased him and started to shoot at his car, BCSO said. The victim told deputies that he could see one of the suspects leaning out of the window and opening fire.

When they reached the intersection of FM 78 and Woodlake Parkway, the suspects crashed their Hyundai Veloster into multiple vehicles, including an 18-wheeler.

The four suspects exited the car and ran away. The victim kept driving but returned to the scene to report the incident, BCSO said.

The affidavit states that the Veloster was reported as stolen.

No one was injured in the crash.

