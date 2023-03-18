Driver involved in hit-and-run caused 3-vehicle crash on Southwest Side; 2 injured, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to the hospital and a driver was arrested following a crash on the Southwest Side.

San Antonio police said the crash happened after 11 p.m. on Friday in the 2700 block of SW Military Drive, near Yarrow Boulevard.

Police said the driver of a Dodge Challenger was traveling at a high rate of speed on eastbound Military Drive when they lost control and swerved into the westbound lanes.

The Challenger then hit a Honda Civic that was waiting at a red light to turn left onto Yarrow Boulevard.

The Challenger hit the driver’s side of the Civic, pinning the driver inside. The impact pushed the Civic into a Volkswagen that was stopped behind it.

The driver of the Civic, a 27-year-old man, was extracted by firefighters and taken to University Hospital in critical condition. A passenger in the Challenger was taken to Texas Vista Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police said the driver of the Challenger was involved in a hit-and-run crash prior to this incident. The driver, who was not identified, was charged with failure to stop and give information and reckless driving, according to SAPD.

