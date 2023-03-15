BCSO: 3 men, woman wanted for robbing man at gunpoint and causing crash

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County deputies are looking for a group of suspects they say robbed a man at gunpoint and caused a crash on the city’s East Side.

The robbery happened around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday at Circle K near Foster Road and Binz Engleman Road.

Deputies said three men and a woman robbed the man at gunpoint and fled the scene in a stolen blue car.

Investigators believe the group realized they left something behind and began chasing the victim in his car, firing shots.

The victim passed an 18-wheeler, and the suspects followed, hitting the semi and going airborne.

The group’s car rolled on top of a white SUV and hit another vehicle near F.M. 78 & Woodlake Parkway. BCSO said they all ran from the scene on foot.

Authorities searched the area but did not locate the suspects.

No injuries were reported in the crash.