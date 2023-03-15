Woman shoots boyfriend during argument on Northwest Side, SAPD says

SPAD investigates shooting in the 1300 block of Bandera Road

SAN ANTONIO – A 29-year-old woman is in custody after shooting her boyfriend in the leg during an argument, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Bandera Road.

Police said a couple got into an argument inside their car in a parking lot when the 28-year-old boyfriend walked off.

The woman then jumped into the driver’s seat and followed him around the parking lot with the car.

SAPD said that’s when the woman grabbed a gun and shot him in the left thigh, causing him to collapse.

Witnesses reported the shooting to police as the couple continued to argue.

EMS responded and the man was taken to the hospital, where police say he is stable.

Police at the scene said the woman could face an aggravated assault charge.