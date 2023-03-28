Driver of Tesla that jumped curb, killed man on sidewalk surrenders to police, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of leaving the scene after hitting and killing a man with his Tesla has surrendered to police, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Robert Castillo, 29, is charged with failing to stop and render aid, a second-degree felony.

Castillo was driving a Tesla Model 3 around 1:25 a.m. on March 25 when he jumped a curb near the intersection of S. Alamo and Probrandt streets and struck 36-year-old Erik Moody, who died at the scene, police said.

Castillo and a passenger who was also riding in the Tesla fled the scene after the incident, police said.

The passenger told San Antonio police that the two had been drinking Friday evening and that Castillo seemed slightly intoxicated when they decided to drive to Castillo’s ex-girlfriend’s house.

During the ride, the passenger said another vehicle disregarded a red light on S. Alamo street as Castillo exited the highway, the affidavit states.

According to the passenger, Castillo became angry and caught up with the vehicle at the intersection of S. Alamo and S. Flores Streets.

The male driver of the other vehicle opened his door and started arguing with Castillo but backed down after seeing that Castillo had a gun on his lap, the affidavit states.

The passenger then told Castillo to go because the light had turned green and he saw a female sitting in the passenger seat of the other vehicle.

According to the affidavit, Castillo and the passenger reported hearing gunshots as they drove away and said someone in the other vehicle was shooting at them.

The passenger told police he ducked down and felt a bump, and when he looked up the Tesla had crashed into a building.

Authorities respond to crash in the South Side of downtown San Antonio on March 25, 2023. (KSAT)

The passenger said he got out of the car and told Castillo they should call the police but Castillo reportedly refused to let the passenger use his phone.

According to the affidavit, the passenger fled the location, called for a ride and didn’t see where Castillo went following the crash.

The passenger called the police after seeing on the news that a person had been hurt during the crash.

He also stated that he thought the only thing the Tesla hit was the curb and the building.

Castillo turned himself in at the Central Substation on Monday evening where he told officers he was involved in an accident near Blue Star.

Records show he is being held on a $100,000 bond.