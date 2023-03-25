55º

SAPD: Tesla driver strikes, kills man on sidewalk and crashes into building

Police are still searching for the driver, when found they will be charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid- Death

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Authorities respond to crash in the South Side of downtown San Antonio on March 25, 2023. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash that left one person dead on the South Side of downtown, according to SAPD.

The crash happened at 1:25 a.m. Saturday near South Alamo Street and Probandt Street.

Police said a northbound Tesla went over a concrete island while turning a curve and struck a man on the sidewalk.

After striking the man, the driver crashed into a building and fled the scene on foot.

SAFD EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

When found, the Tesla driver will be charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid- Death.

