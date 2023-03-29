58º

1 woman hospitalized, 1 woman in custody after stabbing on South Side, SAPD says

Incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. in 9800 block of Espada Road

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – One woman is in the hospital and another is in custody following a stabbing during an altercation on the city’s South Side early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called just before 5:30 a.m. to the 9800 block of Espada Road, not far from Loop 410 and the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find a woman with a stab wound to her chest and a cut above her eye.

Police say she got into a fight with another woman in the street and that person cut her. The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and her wounds do not appear to be life-threatening.

SAPD said the assailant was found and taken into police custody. Her name and age have not been released.

Police also did not say exactly what the argument was about. The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

